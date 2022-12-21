Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 345.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $439.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

