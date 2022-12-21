Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Tesla by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

