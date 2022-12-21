LVW Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 496,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $132,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.5% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.53. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.95.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

