FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 787 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $215.53.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.95.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

