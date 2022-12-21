Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $193.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.