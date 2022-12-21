Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 673 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 283,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

