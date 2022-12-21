Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $490,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $9,756,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,385,000 after acquiring an additional 90,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.