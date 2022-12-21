Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 831 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

