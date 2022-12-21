Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,898 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 246.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

STIP opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20.

