Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,090 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

