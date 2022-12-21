Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,748 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,505,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,203,000 after buying an additional 406,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 52,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

