Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,044 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.60 and a 200-day moving average of $436.37. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $338.65 and a 1-year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

