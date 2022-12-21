Patten Group Inc. Invests $215,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 579,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
DVY stock opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
