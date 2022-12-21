UMB Bank n.a. Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

