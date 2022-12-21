SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 104,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VO opened at $203.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

