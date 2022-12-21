SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $36,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $249.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

