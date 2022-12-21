GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $58.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GXO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

