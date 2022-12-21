National Bank of Canada FI Sells 110,596 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 110,596 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $153.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

