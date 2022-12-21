UMB Bank n.a. Sells 18,819 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,819 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after buying an additional 1,634,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Shares of PG opened at $150.46 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

