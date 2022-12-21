National Bank of Canada FI Sells 156,306 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,306 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in GSK were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in GSK by 14.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 47,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in GSK by 9.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in GSK by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.26) to GBX 1,500 ($18.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

