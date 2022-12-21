National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 130,768 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of APA worth $20,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,150 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. APA Co. has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

