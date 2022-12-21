Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.