FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 66,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,516,000 after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

