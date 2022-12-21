FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,453 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

