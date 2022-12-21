FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 879 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD opened at $267.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.56 and its 200 day moving average is $257.02. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

