FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWR opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.