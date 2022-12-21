S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.59. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $481.44.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

