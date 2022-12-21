Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

ED opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

