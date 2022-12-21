Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $188.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

