Madrona Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $349.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

