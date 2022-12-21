Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 85,260 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,408.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $180.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

