Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 2,475 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $288.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

