13,300 Shares in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, COO John J. Dickson sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $43,396.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coastal Financial news, COO John J. Dickson sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $43,396.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 11,407 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $556,319.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,380.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,141 shares of company stock worth $2,068,409 over the last ninety days. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $613.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

