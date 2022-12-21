Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

