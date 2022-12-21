Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,457 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.25.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

