Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.95.

COST opened at $457.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

