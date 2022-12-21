Diversified Trust Co Has $1.73 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $528.50 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.58 and a 200-day moving average of $542.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.