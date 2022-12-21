Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 794 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $89,309,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS opened at $324.43 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

