Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 1,300 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

