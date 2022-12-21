Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 178 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $457.82 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.95.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

