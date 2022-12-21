Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,350.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

