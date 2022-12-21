DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,565 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

