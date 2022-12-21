Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after buying an additional 2,417,466 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,030,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $103.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

