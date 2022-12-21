Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

HD stock opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The company has a market cap of $322.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.