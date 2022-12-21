Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTEB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

