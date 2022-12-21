Life Planning Partners Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49.

