The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $322.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

