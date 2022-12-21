Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $114.29 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

