The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,585,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

