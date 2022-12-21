Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $439.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.